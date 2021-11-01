Helen Pearl Heath went to join her loved ones on Oct. 17, 2021.
Born in Ashland, N.H., on March 25, 1936, to Urban and Leona Heath, her family moved to the Conway area soon after her birth. She attended the Conway schools and met the love of her life with the same last name. They married in 1953 and she laughed and said she’d never have to change her name.
Helen was a faithful Red Sox fan. She loved animals, and had many dogs that she gave so much love to, Sadie Mae being her last one. They were so devoted to each other.
Helen had a lot of hobbies such as oil painting, writing poems — some of which are printed in the National Library of Poetry— knitting, crocheting, and she loved to play cards. She worked at the former Eating House as a short order cook for 20 years and as a clerk at Grant’s Supermarket in Glen for 15 years. She was the treasurer of Conway Woman’s Club and volunteered at Memorial Hospital.
She is predeceased by her parents, her loving husband, Clayton, three sisters; Lorraine Scheuchzer, Jane Goyette, Diana Sorrell and a special nephew, Steven LaLiberty.
Helen leaves behind a brother-in-law Wesley Sorrel, and nieces and nephews.
At her request there will be no services. She will be buried in Pine Grove Cemetery in Fryeburg, Maine at the side of her loving husband. Furber and White Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.