Helen Garland Hill passed away on April 16, 2022 at the age of 105, at home with family.
Born on July 20, 1916, to Effie Price Garland and Fred Garland in Center Conway, N.H., she was raised in Goshen and later moved to North Conway, N.H. She attended nursing school in Boston and worked for many years at Memorial Hospital.
Helen married Carroll A. Hill and they had full and eventful lives between her work at the hospital and the Drive-In Theater and campground they ran, along with his work in the legislature. Helen had the opportunity to dine with several presidents. Some she liked, some not so much.
Helen and Carroll enjoyed travel across the country and winters in Florida after retirement. They had a large extended family and Nana was renowned for her homemade bread, doughnuts, and pies.
After Carroll's death, Helen moved to Fryeburg, Maine, and kept busy volunteering at the Dinner Bell, the New Church booth at the Fryeburg Fair, and at the Gibson Center until she moved to Virginia with her daughter, Annice, and then finally to Vermont to live with her granddaughter Laurie and her husband Arthur Bugbee.
Helen was predeceased by her daughter Annice (Creps) Rasnick and stepson Arthur Hill of North Conway.
She is survived by stepdaughters Miriam Walker of New Hampshire and and Florida and Nancy Brower and husband Eddie of Vermont, along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franklin County Home Health at 3 Home Health Circle No. 1, St. Albans, VT 05478 or to the Gibson Center, 14 Grove Street, North Conway, NH 03836.
