Helen A. (Rogers) Lewis Blake, 95, passed away of natural causes at home in Brownfield, Maine, on Feb. 10, 2021.
She was born to Carroll and Esther (Walker) Rogers. She attended Bean Memorial High School where she fell in love with George Lewis.
They were married in 1941 and bought a small house. They had three small children when George was drafted.
After returning home from the war, they lost everything in the 1947 forest fire. They lived in a tin unit until the Red Cross built them a new home on Spring Street.
Their first son, George passed away at the age of 9. They went on to have five more children when husband George passed away 10 years later. Alone she went to work to support and raise seven children, working second shift at the Heel Mill in Conway, N.H.
Her future son-in-law Richard Barton stayed until Helen returned home from work. She opened up her home to a temporary placement of a foster child Brenda Brown age 3 who everyone fell in love with and ended up staying forever.
Helen married Arthur Blake Jr. on Oct. 16, 1966, and they moved to Mexico, Maine, with her five and his two children. Returning to the Blake Farm in Brownfield to take care of Arthur’s aging parents.
Helen loved raising the farm’s newborn calves, sheep, and pigs, and gardening and canning vegetables. She loved picking strawberries and blueberries which she served with homemade butter, biscuits and whipped cream. Helen and Arthur opened their home to another foster child teenager Norman Hicks so he could graduate from Fryeburg Academy.
They built a new house at the top of the field “The Buena Vista” with an apartment for her mother. They sub-divided the fields and sold the farmhouse. Upon retiring, their time was spent between Florida and Maine. They moved back to Maine in 1998 and bought a house on Denmark Road.
Helen was such a wonderful mom and caring Grammie and never forgot birthdays, always sent each family member a card every year. Helen’s life centered around her children, grandchildren (26), great-grandchildren (38) and great-great-grandchildren (four).
She adored her cat Rascal. Her favorite pass times were reading, puzzles, plastic canvas, crocheting afghans, sewing, and embroidering pillowcases. Her hands were never idle she made an afghan for each family member. Her favorite saying was “Stand on your own two feet.”
Over the years, she worked for the B&M Cornshop, Western Maine Nursery in the packing house, Burnt Meadow Camps, and the Heel Mill in Conway. She sold Avon door to door for many years. In 2018, she received the Boston Post Cane.
She was predeceased by her father and mother; husbands, George W. Lewis and Arthur H. Blake Jr.; sister Sylvia and Clarence Rogers; sons, George A. and Ralph C. Lewis; brother-in law Robert Upson; sons-in law, Dicky Ross, Bobby Sanborn and Richard Barton; great-grandson Roy Wales and his father Randy; and great-great-grandson Archer Dyer.
Survived by sister-in-law Margaret Upson; brother-in-law Roger Blake; son John Carroll Lewis and Donna of Fryeburg, Maine; daughters, Rose Barton, Louise and Raymond Huntress; Barbara and Gerard Landry; Edith and Mark Merrill; Laura Sanborn; and daughter-in-law Linda Lewis all of Brownfield; Brenda and Christian Whitney of Hiram, Maine; Pamela and Ingo Hartig of Raymond, Maine; Ronald and Robin Blake of Brownfield; and Norman Hicks of Florida.
A private service will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Brownfield Historical Society at P.O. Box 264 Brownfield, ME or Pine Grove Cemetery Association P.O. Box 192 Brownfield, ME.
Family would like to say a special thank you to Rose for taking care of Mom for the last seven years.
Following Helen’s wishes all services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
