Hazen Frederick Gale Sr. of McLean, Va., died at the age of 86 on July 29, 2020, in Falls Church, Va., due to COVID-19.
He was born Feb. 10, 1934, in Ossipee, N.H., to Parkman and Lucille Gale.
His undergraduate work was at the University of New Hampshire, where he was a member of the ski and track teams and president of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He married his wife, Betty, then completed graduate studies at the University of Connecticut.
He and Betty settled in Virginia, where he worked as an agricultural economist for the federal government for 30 years, and then started a second career as a tax consultant. He enjoyed traveling and had a passport full of stamps to prove it; his globetrotting included trips to Europe, the USSR, China and the Middle East.
He was predeceased by his wife, Betty; and a brother, Phillip.
He is survived by his children, Hazen Frederick “Fred” Jr. (Suzanne); Janet House (Charles); Susan; and Marcia (Larry Ross); six grandchildren; and brothers, Robert, Richard and James.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church in McLean, Va., on Aug. 11. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Berwick, Maine, and will be private.
