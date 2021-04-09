Harry Gerald “the Flying H” Hutchins, 89, passed away on April 5, 2021, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Harry was a lifelong resident of Vermont, born in South Alburg, the son of Harry and Lillian (Lucia) Hutchins.
He worked at the family farm until he enlisted in the Air Force in 1950. He served time in Saudi Arabia and the Azores. After his stint in the military, he drove trucks for his dad working for Vermont Fruit. Later years, he worked for various companies hauling milk, wine, liquid sugar, petroleum, etc.
He became an owner operator from 1969-1980 hauling for Rouse, Sanborn Oil Co. and later Johnson & Dix where he met his wife Dot. Before retiring, his last employment was hauling the U.S. mail for Mower’s News.
He was predeceased by his father and mother, as well as his youngest daughter Sally King.
He leaves behind his wife of 33 years Dot Hutchins; two daughters Nancy Sykas (Peter Nalette) and Mary Hutchins (Richard Wright); stepdaughter Patty Cragin; sister Betty Pike; grandchildren Alex Sykas, Tyler, Heather and Matt King and son-in-law Scott King.
Harry will be missed for his story telling about his life’s experiences and his great sense of humor. He was proud of his membership of the N.H. Tractor and Antique Club as well as his 37 year membership in the American Legion Post 26.
At age 80, life found Harry skydiving in Deland, followed by a couple of Caribbean cruises. Harry collected and refurbished antique Allis Chalmers tractors and equipment. He was often seen at a tractor show with his buddies Bill Gardner and Dale Bishop. You would usually see them in the annual Hartland Forth of July Parade. His goal every year for the parade was to have more Allis Chalmers tractors in the parade than any other brand.
There will be a celebration of life held at 305 Eaton Road in Freedom, N.H. on May 8 from noon to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Harry’s name for cancer research to theprouty.org or Hospice at vnhch.org.
Lord Funeral Home in Center Ossipee, N.H., is in charge of the arrangements.
