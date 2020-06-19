Harold "Joe" Burns, longtime Newburyport, Mass., resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at Anna Jaques Hospital on Saturday afternoon.
Joe was a longtime resident of Plum Island, Mass., and those who know and love him will be happy to hear he was full of life, laughter and sarcasm until the very end.
Joe was a retired Korean War Navy veteran as well as a retired firefighter for the Haverhill Fire Department. Joe is known for running the "Bette Marie" restaurant on Plum island for many years, his hot dog stand at the point and most recently making his way between Mad Martha’s and the point on his blue scooter in the summer months. He was truly a pillar of the community. He’s most known for being a true friend and incredible person.
Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife Elizabeth "Bette" Burns along with several close siblings.
He is survived by his three daughters, Jane Burns and partner, Blane, of Roanaoke, Va.; Erin Todd and husband, Jeff, in Kensington, N.H.; and Julie Lepage and husband, John, in Ossipee, N.H.
Joe is also survived by his biggest fans, his grandchildren, Krysten Gallanagh and husband, Daniel; Jeffrey Todd; Michayla Belanger and partner, Colin; Colby Todd; Tyler Belanger; Taylor Todd; and Mackenzie Belanger and her partner, Slayd.
He is also survived by his adoring great-grandchildren, Bristol, Ellie, Emelia, Boden and Eoin.
The family invites you to a celebration of Joe’s life on Sunday, June 28, at 4 p.m. at the point beach on Plum Island. The Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home at 193 High St. in Newburyport is assisting Joe’s family with his funeral arrangements.
