Harold J. Oulton, Sr., 75, of Berwick, Maine, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital following a period of failing health.
He was born April 14, 1945, in Rochester, the son of Charles and Helen (Hanson) Oulton. He graduated from Dover High School Class of 1963, then from McIntosh College in 1965, and resided in this area all his life.
Harold was a public accountant for many years and then became a registered tax preparer. He was a licensed real estate broker in both Maine and New Hampshire. He later became part-owner of Lilac Property Management Inc. of Rochester.
Harold was a member of the Moses Paul Lodge of Dover and the Humane Lodge in Rochester.
Members of his family include his former wife, Pamela Oulton of Rochester; his daughter, Dawn Bell and her husband Peter of Nashua; his son, Harold Oulton Jr. and partner Dory Gates of Berwick; and his grandson Jonathan Bell.
He was predeceased by his father, Charles Oulton, in 1995; his mother, Helen Oulton, in 2008; and his brother, Robert Oulton in 2008.
Visiting will be Saturday Feb. 20, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover. Burial will be in the spring in New Town Cemetery.
Memorials in his name may be made to the New Hampshire Hospitality Employee Relief Fund, 16 Centre St., Concord, NH 03301 (nhlra.com) or the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10019 (donate.cerebralpalsyfoundation.org).
