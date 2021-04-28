Harold Frederick Boynton, 76, of Paulipoint Road in Freedom, N.H., passed away April 21, 2021, at his home.
Born March 29, 1945, in Lynn, Mass., son of the late Warren and Norma (Hathaway) Boynton he lived in Lynn most of his life and moved to Freedom 20 plus years ago.
Harold attended the First Christian Church in Freedom, he was a member of Indian Mound golf club, was an avid sports-fan, enjoyed lake life, was a snowbird to Florida and loved going to the casinos. For many years, he was a Patriots season-ticket holder.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years Christine E. (Padenski) Boynton of Freedom; three sons, Robert and his wife, Kelly, of Seabrook, N.H.; Brian of Freedom; and Kevin and his wife, Cassandra, of Tamworth, N.H.; two brothers, Edward and his wife, Arlene, of Danvers, Mass.; and Leonard and his wife, Karen, of New York; five grandchildren, Robert Boynton Jr., Erica O’Brien, Kirsten Talbot, Brianna Boynton and Hailey Boynton.
Services will be private.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Homes is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To sign an online guest book, leave a message or condolences, go to baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.
