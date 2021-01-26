Grace D. (Spear) Barter, daughter of Daisy (O'Brien) and Eugene Spear, wife of William C. Barter Sr. of Beverly, Mass., passed away at the age of 85 with her family by her side after a long illness on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2021.
The baby of the family of 11 children she is survived by her children, Katina Polemenako and her husband David; her son William Barter Jr.; her grandchildren. Liam, Caleb and Hannah Barter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Grace grew up in Beverly, Mass., and lived there until retiring to Effingham, N.H. She had a heart for service to veterans and the community always willing to volunteer and bake her famous apple pie for fundraisers and events.
At Christmas time she knitted hundreds of hats and mittens for children and donated items for the homeless through The Salvation Army. She was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Herman A. Spear Unit 331 for 70 years which is named for her brother Herman who was killed at Pearl Harbor.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to The Salvation Army, PO Box 408, Salem, MA 01970.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.