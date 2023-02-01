Gloria Edith Charles (McDonald), 82, of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2023. She was able to spend her last few days in the home where she raised her family and was in the presence of her family.
She was born to parents Frank McDonald and Grace Dunn McDonald, on Aug. 6, 1940, in Portland, Maine. Gloria met John A. Charles in 1959. They were married on May 16, 1960, in Brownfield, Maine, and spent 62 wonderful years in love. Together they raised three children, David, Danny and Dana.
Gloria was a graduate of Fryeburg Academy in 1958. She enjoyed attending many of her class reunions. Before marriage and children, Gloria went to Beauty School and had a home salon for nearly 25 years. In the early 1980s, Gloria went to work at the Fryeburg Academy kitchen, where she worked with an amazing team until her retirement.
Activities that Gloria enjoyed included bowling, dancing, and spending time with family and she always loved to have a dog by her side. She was in the Eastern Star for many years and was a member of the Fryeburg Academy Alumni Association.
Through the years, Gloria and John were always opening their home to others. Cousin Ellen (Benson) Guilford lived with them for a few years, and it wasn’t unusual to have the boys’ dorm friends from the Academy staying over on weekends. Gloria cared for her mother, Grace for years before her death.
In May 2015, Gloria lost one of her sons, Danny, very suddenly. It was a significant loss to the whole family.
Gloria is survived by her husband John; son David Charles and his wife, Cindy; son Dana Charles and his wife, Liz, and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Charles; grandchildren, Zachary, Haden, Travis, Benjamin, Colby, Sydney, Alexis, Leah, Jen Moore and Sara Roberts; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fryeburg Rescue or Jen’s Friends.
A service and reception will be held on Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at the North Fryeburg Church-Chapel Hall.
Arrangements are under the care of the Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
