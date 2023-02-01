Gloria Edith Charles (McDonald), 82, of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2023. She was able to spend her last few days in the home where she raised her family and was in the presence of her family.

Gloria Edith Charles (McDonald)

She was born to parents Frank McDonald and Grace Dunn McDonald, on Aug. 6, 1940, in Portland, Maine. Gloria met John A. Charles in 1959. They were married on May 16, 1960, in Brownfield, Maine, and spent 62 wonderful years in love. Together they raised three children, David, Danny and Dana.           

