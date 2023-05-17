Gloria Clemons Grant, 91, of League City, Texas, died on Monday, May 1, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on June 19, 1931, in Bartlett, N.H. She was the daughter of Ralph and Floris (Moody) Clemons. Mrs. Grant graduated as valedictorian of the Bartlett High School, Class of 1949 and as a registered nurse from the Laconia School of Nursing in 1952.
Mrs. Grant was the former director of nursing at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., and continued her nursing career when she moved with her husband to West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Kentucky and Maryland. A lifelong lover of books, Mrs. Grant worked at Waldenbooks upon retiring from nursing.
In 1993, Mrs. Grant moved, with her husband, to Danville, Ky. She was a devout member of the Daughters of King, and was an active member of St. Phillip’s Episcopal Church and later St. John’s Anglican Church in Versailles, Ky. She was also a member of the Christian Women’s Club of Danville.
In 2005, Mrs. Grant and her husband moved League City, Texas. She became a member of the Daughters of Holy Cross at St. Paul’s Anglican Church.
Mrs. Grant is survived by her daughters, Laura (Peter) Nielsen, Lynda (Alex) Perez and Leslie (Edgar) Mamud. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her brother Ralph Clemons Jr. (Kathie); her brother-in-law Robert Tibbetts; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Grant was predeceased by her husband, Merle; sisters, Rita Tibbetts and Brenda Stoner; and brothers, John Clemons and Richard Clemons.
A funeral service for Mrs. Grant was held on May 6 in League City, Texas. Her burial will be on June 12 at 11:30 a.m. in the Glen Village Cemetery. The public is invited.
