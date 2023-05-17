Gloria Clemons Grant, 91, of League City, Texas, died on Monday, May 1, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

Gloria Clemons Grant

She was born on June 19, 1931, in Bartlett, N.H. She was the daughter of Ralph and Floris (Moody) Clemons. Mrs. Grant graduated as valedictorian of the Bartlett High School, Class of 1949 and as a registered nurse from the Laconia School of Nursing in 1952.

