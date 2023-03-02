A life of selfless service for others.
Gloria Carpenter, 75, of New Durham, N.H., passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, with family at her side after a short battle with melanoma.
Gloria was born in 1948 to Virginia and Warren Hayes at their residence on Hayes Lane in New Durham. Gloria was raised in a very loving family with regular family gatherings throughout the year.
After Gloria graduated from Kingswood Regional High School in 1966, she kickstarted her incredible 40-plus year career with the N.H. Division of Health and Human Services. Gloria served many communities in New Hampshire over her career with DHHS, working at offices in Rochester, Dover, Portsmouth and Concord.
In 2001 Gloria “retired” from the state, but her first retirement was short-lived. DHHS recruited Gloria out of retirement for her expertise. Gloria was instrumental in the development and testing of New Hampshire’s Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) system, the transition from paper records to more efficient electronic systems. Gloria mentored hundreds of New Hampshire state employees over her career and helped countless individuals receive benefits for their families.
In 1965, Gloria met her husband Skip while roller skating at Sunset Village in Rochester, N.H. Gloria and Skip married in 1968 and went on to have three children, Jodi, Scott and Traci, who they think the world of.
Gloria carried on her childhood family pastime of camping with her children and her brother’s family with the annual “8senuf” trips to as far south as Florida and north to PEI. In retirement, she was able to spend more time with family and she treasured multiple family camping trips each year forming lifelong memories within New Hampshire and Maine.
In her natural spirit of helping others, Gloria invested her retirement time as a volunteer New Hampshire Coast bus driver for the communities of Farmington, Middleton and New Durham. Gloria also participated in multiple sewing/quilting groups, where she enjoyed teaching and learning from others, but mostly spending time with dear friends. Gloria would donate pillowcases and other items she made to the New Durham Food Pantry and other local programs to help those in need.
Gloria’s true joy and greatest love were her nine grandbabies, Jacob, Jared, Caitlin, Sarah, Emily, Rosemary, Megan, Katie and Mack. She loved nothing more than spending time with them, watching them at their dance, musical, sporting events, family gatherings, and sharing in their numerous accomplishments.
Gloria was and continues to be an incredible role model for all that knew her, as she lived out what she believed and shared her gifts of unconditional love, family-first, honoring one’s words and commitments, NEVER give up, and selfless giving to help others.
Gloria was predeceased by her daughter, Jodi, and her parents, Virginia and Warren Hayes.
She is survived by her husband Skip; daughter Traci Dearborn and husband, Jim (Wolfeboro); son Scott Carpenter and wife, Sharon, of Wolfeboro; brother Arnold and wife, Shirley; sister Connie; sister Vicki; and sister Rachel and husband, Alan; and her beloved grandchildren.
A calling hour is 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service from 11 a.m. to noon will be held at Lord Funeral Home at 23 Club Lane in Wolfeboro on Saturday, March 11.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to New Durham Food Pantry (EIN: 02-0470606, 5 Main St., New Durham, NH 03855).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.