Gerald Paul Ellis (Jerry to most), longtime resident of Intervale, N.H., died peacefully at home with family in the early morning hours of February 12, 2023.

Gerald Paul Ellis

Jerry was born Sept. 2, 1934, in Waltham, Mass., to Inez (Rhodes) Ellis and George Ellis. He was brother to Virginia and Joan. Jerry spent much of his young life with his aunt Kapy and uncle Mac. They played a very important role in his life. Jerry was predeceased by these members of his family.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.