Gerald Paul Ellis (Jerry to most), longtime resident of Intervale, N.H., died peacefully at home with family in the early morning hours of February 12, 2023.
Jerry was born Sept. 2, 1934, in Waltham, Mass., to Inez (Rhodes) Ellis and George Ellis. He was brother to Virginia and Joan. Jerry spent much of his young life with his aunt Kapy and uncle Mac. They played a very important role in his life. Jerry was predeceased by these members of his family.
Jerry served in the Army and was stationed in Germany. While there, he spent his oﬀ duty time exploring Europe and discovered a passion for travel which he continued to do for his entire life.
After earning a degree from Boston State College, Jerry found his way to teaching. When asked what he loved most about teaching, his answer was “everything!” He loved helping kids and especially loved coaching high school baseball. He spent many years teaching at schools in Waltham, Mass., and later, Tamworth, N.H.
Living in beautiful Intervale, N.H., enabled Jerry to be outdoors doing things he enjoyed such as hiking, skiing and playing countless rounds of golf with friends at the Wentworth Golf Club. He enjoyed fishing and was always ready to bait hooks for his niece and nephews when they visited as children.
Without question, the thing that brought Jerry the most joy were the 53 years spent with his loving wife Elizabeth "Beth" Ellis. They built a beautiful life together full of fun, friends, and travel. When not away on an adventure with Beth, Jerry could often be found taking on a home project or building a model airplane. When relaxing, he often enjoyed a book on his back porch or standing at his bar making drinks while telling stories or a good joke.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth (Ash) Ellis; his brother-in-law Richard Ash and his wife, Brenda. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews; Greg Ash, Chris Ash (Pam), Melanie (Ash) Kenney (Rich), Amanda (Ash) Freeland (Ernest) and Thomas Ash as well as six great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to the many neighbors and friends who have supported them so lovingly throughout Jerry’s short illness. Thanks also to the Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County N.H.
At Jerry’s request there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice (vnhch.org) or the Pope Memorial Library (popelibrarynh.org).
His was a life well-lived. He will be missed.
To view Gerald's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family or for more information, go to csnh.com.
