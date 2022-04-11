Gerald G. Landry of Berlin, N.H., passed away peacefully at Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care with family by his side on April 5, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born the youngest child of the late Regina (Brien) Landry and Archie Landry on Oct. 14, 1948, in Berlin.
Gerald, or Jerry as most called him, graduated from Berlin High School in 1967. On March 21, 1968, Jerry married Cecile Marceau and they were together for 54 years.
After graduation, Jerry was employed by the Converse factory in Berlin, where he helped make Chuck Taylor sneakers that were worn by his children — a model that is still popular today.
Jerry sought a new job at the Brown Co. as a production worker, progressing to millwright and leader of maintenance teams at the mill’s hydro-electric dams and stations. The hydro stations were ultimately purchased by Brookfield Asset Management from which Jerry retired. He loved his job and thoroughly enjoyed each day with his co-workers at Brookfield.
Jerry enjoyed spending his time outdoors, hunting, fishing, ATV riding, hiking and especially walking with Cecile and his trusted four-legged companion, Ziva. He was one of the longest tenured members of the Millsfield Sportsman’s Club of Berlin and enjoyed fishing and staying at the various ponds where the club owned camps.
One of his favorite places was Sessions Pond in Dummer, N.H., which he began visiting as a young boy and continued to relish his time there throughout his adult life. He was generous with his time and possessions and would often lend both, as well as his expertise, to help a friend. If he charged anything for his help it was usually a whoopie pie or peanut butter fudge.
Jerry was a hockey fan, loved the Boston Bruins, and was involved in Berlin Youth Hockey as a father, spectator, coach, referee, volunteer, and worked briefly in the pro shop at the Notre Dame Arena.
Jerry especially enjoyed spending time with his sons and grandchildren, Emily (“Emiline”), Matthew (“Matt the Cat”) and Hannah (“Hannah Banana”).
Jerry is survived by his wife, Cecile (Marceau) Landry and their children, Jay Landry and partner, Andrea Howe, of Walpole, N.H.; Ryan Landry and wife, Janice, of Tilton, N.H.; and Jerry Landry of Manchester N.H. He is also survived by five siblings, Janet Lacasse of Thetford, Vt.; Archie Landry and wife, Marie, of Berlin and Zepherhills, Fla.; Rita Lighthall and husband, Duane, of Manchester; Priscilla Couture of Berlin; and Armand Landry and his partner, Maureen Rogers, of Pembroke, N.H. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and his grandchildren.
Gerald was predeceased by his parents, Archie and Regina Landry; his brother Maurice Landry; and half-sister Lorraine Hensen.
The family will have a private gathering.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to: Millsfield Sportsman’s Club, C/O Treasurer Paul L’Heureux, 42 Dustin Street, Berlin, NH 03570.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.