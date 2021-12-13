George R. Plender Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2021, at his home in Tamworth, N.H.
A devoted husband, father and grandfather, George is survived by his wife Grete Isbrandtsen Plender; children Hope Weston (Bill); Kirk Plender, Gretchen Plender, Dean Plender (Joann) and Kirsten Rogers (Keith); and grandchildren, Parker Weston, Chandler Weston (Meagan), Talbot Weston and Ruby Plender, whom he loved so much.
George is reunited with his cherished granddaughter Jeni Plender. Son of George and Ruth Plender, George was born in Stewart Manor, N.Y., grew up in Tenafly, N.J., and graduated from the University of Vermont, where he met his wife of 65 years.
He loved to play baseball and learned to pitch and master the knuckle ball. At the age of 17, the right-hander was a walk-on at UVM and went on to have the most commanding pitching streak in NCAA annals with 57 2/3 scoreless innings to close out the 1954 season — a record that stretched to 60 1/3 career scoreless innings to the start of 1955 (and in 2005 was inducted into the UVM Athletic Hall of Fame).
After college, George was signed by the Milwaukee Braves but continued with his Air Force commitment and flight training. As George said “I had responsibilities with kids, and I just couldn’t visualize going into the minor leagues and trying to get up to the majors” so instead entered a training program at Chase Manhattan Bank starting a 35-year career in the municipal bond industry in downtown Manhattan.
With his wife, he raised five children in Bay Shore, Long Island, N.Y., and taught them to embrace the importance of hard work and family values and to be doers. George was a self-made man of many talents who also shared with his family the love of exploring, boating, fishing and hunting.
When he retired to Castine, Maine, with his wife, he enjoyed the community, being harbor master and playing golf. Later they moved to Tamworth, N.H., to be closer to children and grandchildren and live each day to its fullest with new experiences and adventures.
While working and retired, George volunteered countless hours to support the Hearing and Speech Center of Southside Hospital, Bay Shore Yacht Club, Bay Shore Board of Education, Long Island Maritime Museum, Castine Yacht Club, Bagaduce Ambulance Corps, Tamworth Meals on Wheels, Tamworth Historical Society, Tamworth Community Nursing Association, Tamworth Little League Baseball and Seamen’s Church Institute.
There will be a celebration of life to honor George in 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seamen’s Church Institute (seamenschurch.org).
