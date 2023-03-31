George Lewis Klubal passed away peacefully on March 27, 2023, at Mineral Springs Nursing Home in North Conway, N.H. His sister, Barbara, was at his side.
George was born in Philadelphia on April 21, 1947, the son of Gustave Carl Klubal and Yvette Lewis Klubal.
George graduated in 1964 from the Walter B. Saul High School of Agricultural Sciences in Philadelphia. He served in the Army from September 1966 until September of 1968.
In 1981, George relocated to Fryeburg, Maine. His occupations always involved working with his hands and included meal prep in restaurants and work as a fabricator/assembler at Forest Industries in Fryeburg, Maine, and later at Lupine Pet Collars in Center Conway, N.H.
George was a kind and gentle soul who loved living in the state of Maine. In his younger years, he enjoying sailing on Kezar Lake and Sebago Lake. He was a self-taught artist whose specialty was working in pencil. His pencil works include over 100 drawings of Anne Frank, inspired by photographs found on the web. He was also a damn good pool player.
George is survived by his sister, Barbara (Svec) Klubal of Des Moines, Iowa; and nephews, Damek Klubal Svec of Ames, Iowa; Robin Klubal Svec of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Karl Klubal Svec of West Des Moines, Iowa.
George’s family wishes to express their deep appreciation to his friends Mike Mulvey and John Vargas who provided much support to George over the years. They also wish to thank the staff at North Conway Memorial Hospital and Mineral Springs Nursing Home. They are also grateful for the many members of the hospice team from Compassus Hospice Care who provided comfort and support.
