George H. Fernald was born on Nov. 20, 1934, in East Conway, N.H., and passed away on April 29, 2023.
Predeceased by his sister Ida Hutchins and parents, Lyndall Flint and Fred P. Fernald, George is survived by his sisters, Glenna Tibbetts and Emily Fernald; and several nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Fryeburg Academy, his life path took him from an East Conway pasture to Paris, France, and beyond.
During his four years at Middlebury College, George majored in French and was a dean’s list student.
After teaching French at Binghamton High School in New York for four years, George went to France to study at the University of Paris on a Fulbright Scholarship. In 1960, he arrived at Milton Academy, having been hired through cable communication while in Paris.
Highlights of his 48 years as a teacher of French and Spanish at Milton Academy include being a coach for 15 years, a charter member of the Discipline Committee, house head for Forbes and Hallowell, and field trips to France with Milton Academy Students.
Innovative in the classroom, there were plays, puppet theatre, haunted houses, and cooking classes in French. George was honored with the Talbot Baker teaching award twice, and in 1990 George Fernald was named a master teacher. In 2008, his room was christened the George H. Fernald classroom.
George enjoyed teaching but sought knowledge as well. He broadened his horizons with trips to Russia, England, Nova Scotia, Egypt, Scotland and more. Georges adventures in Russia were with a former student, and longtime friend. George thought of Michael Laznik as a son and treasured their time together.
As George is a lover of animals, in lieu of flowers kindly donate to your local animal shelter.
There will be no visiting hours, and the funeral service will be private.
The Furber Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H., is in charge of arrangements.
