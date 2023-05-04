George H. Fernald was born on Nov. 20, 1934, in East Conway, N.H., and passed away on April 29, 2023.

George H. Fernald

Predeceased by his sister Ida Hutchins and parents, Lyndall Flint and Fred P. Fernald, George is survived by his sisters, Glenna Tibbetts and Emily Fernald; and several nieces and nephews.

