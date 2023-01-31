Gena S. Spencer, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in her home.
She was born, Feb. 24, 1961, in Rochester, Minn., daughter of Dr. Norbert and Dr. Hannaliese (Kralemann) Schnelle.
Growing up near a bend in the Mississippi River, Gena engaged in year-round activities of swimming, paddling, biking, skiing, etc. Her profound love of nature and the outdoors led her to be a ski instructor during her youth in Minnesota.
She then went on to pursue an education from University of Denver and Colorado State University in Fort Collins, before finishing her bachelor’s degree in Horticulture at the University of New Hampshire.
She remained an active outdoorswoman all her life, as she would go on daily walks in the woods with her beloved four-legged friends. Often, she was joined by a close friend or two for walking, snowshoeing, or skiing around her favorite nature trails.
Upon her passing, Gena was the owner and operator of her wholesale flower and plant business. As she entered semi-retirement, she remained active within the community as well. She was passionate about the Town Forest Trail development project and served on the Fryeburg Conservation Committee.
She had just completed her first build with the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Furthermore, she spent time raising a service animal and certified her own pets as therapy dogs. Additionally, she had started a fund in honor of her son to recognize Fryeburg Academy students who have unique passions and to help them pursue their dreams.
Gena was predeceased by her loving son, Lucas Spencer.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Laura Spencer, of Lee, N.H.; her brother, Michael Schnelle, and his wife, Nancy, of Penn Yann, N.Y.; her sister, Gabriela McFarland and her husband, Vance, of Berkley, Calif.; her niece, Jean Swaebe, and her husband, Akhthar, of Chicago, Ill; her nephews, Ryan and Miles McFarland of Salt Lake City, Utah; and her former husband, Richard Spencer of Center Conway, N.H., with whom she raised their two children.
In keeping with Gena’s wishes, all services are at the convenience of the family and will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
To make an online condolence, go to woodfuneralhome.org.
