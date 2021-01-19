Gary Roy Perry, 71, of Center Ossipee N.H., passed away on Jan. 9. 2021, after a two year fight with lung cancer. In the end he was at peace and with his daughters, Jennifer Berrios and Kimberly O’Sullivan of New Smyrna Beach, Fl.
Born Dec. 19, 1949, to Ernest and Gwendolyn (Knox) Perry at the Naval Airstation Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.
Gary attended numerous schools while following his father’s naval career.
In 1964, he came home to Center Ossipee, N.H., to live with his grandparents, Roy and Sara Knox. He attended one year at Kennett High School then transferred to Kingswood Regional High School on its opening. He graduated in 1967 with top honors.
Shortly after that he married Jean Kolinek and they moved to Portsmouth, N.H., where Gary enrolled in the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard apprenticeship program finishing first in his class. Tragically, on the night of his graduation he was involved in a car accident that took his wife’s life and left him partially paralyzed.
He rehabilitated in Center Ossipee for two years when he met Kathy Milligan. They married and had two daughters, Jennifer and Kimberly.
Gary returned to PNSY to continue his career as an electrician, inspector and eventually an instructor.
He retired and returned to Center Ossipee in 1986 where he remained until the spring of 2020 when he moved to Florida to be close to the girls and continue his treatment for cancer.
Gary was predeceased in death by his mother Gwendolyn Knox Perry and his brother Vincent.
He is survived by his father Ernest Perry and his daughters, Jennifer Berrios and her husband, Glen, N.H.; and Kimberly O’Sullivan.
He also leaves his beloved grandchildren, Alexis Strong, Ethan Berrios, Ashlyn and Tabitha York and Skylar Eldridge. He will also be lovingly remembered by his brothers Keith Perry, Dennis Perry, sisters in law Nancy Perry and Patty Perry, his son in law and good friend Chuck O’Sullivan and his nieces and nephews.
He will be interred at the Knox Family Cemetery in the spring of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.