Gary “Quiet Bear” Brooks, 68, a lifelong resident of Center Conway, N.H., died unexpectedly on Dec. 2, 2020.
Born in Portland, Maine, on April 11, 1952, the son of Miles and Marjorie Brooks, he was one of five siblings with whom he shared a loving and devoted childhood. Gary cherished his family and would spend hours reminiscing with his siblings about their adventures.
Gary was predeceased by his parents, as well as his beloved brother Roger Brooks.
Gary is survived by the love of his life, Kim Brooks of Center Conway; and her daughters Elizabeth Barbeau and her husband, Chris Dean; Summer Barbeau; Laurel Houle and her husband, Michael Berthiume, of Connecticut.
He is also survived by his daughter Alisa Wong and her husband, Chris, of Conway; three grandchildren, “the cubs,” Lilli, Miles and Violet Wong, of Conway, his brother Keith Brooks and his companion, Vickie Berry, of Fryeburg, Maine; two sisters, Jacquelyn Anthony and her husband, Michael, of Tamworth; and Sharon Pierce and her husband, Charlie, of Orford, N.H.; his sister-in-law Michelle Brooks of Center Conway; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Gary graduated from Kennett High School 1970 and owned and operated Brooks Plumbing and Heating for many years. A martial arts master, he was the founder of the Inochi Maru Martial Arts Dojo and was inducted into the World Martial Arts Hall of Fame on June 11, 2005.
He enjoyed many interests in life including all aspects of the trades, blacksmithing and Native American culture. He loved to travel with Kim and together they attended many historical reenactments and rendezvouses throughout New England.
A celebration of Gary’s life will be held next summer, at his favorite place, his home; over the river, through woods, up on the mountainside.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Fort at No. 4, P.O. Box 1336, Charlestown, NH 03603.
