Gail Munroe, 81, died on Feb. 13, 2023 at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, after a long period of declining health.
Born Nov. 17, 1941, in Lexington Mass., she graduated from Lexington High School and Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. She most recently resided in Silver Lake, N.H., with her husband George Cameron (“Cam”) Greene, prior to moving to Ocean View Assisted Living facility in Falmouth, Maine.
She is survived by Cam, her devoted husband of 28 years; her daughter Kristine Hedtler of Portland, Maine; grandson Dylan Hedtler Gaudette of Baltimore, Md., and his wife, Adelaida McIntire, and her 2-month-old great-grandson, Desmond, whom she just missed being able to meet and hold. She is also survived by sisters, Lynn Munroe Vogt of Newcastle, Maine, and Jan Munroe of Brunswick, Maine.
Gail was predeceased by parents Richard and Marguerite Munroe; son Mark Alan Hedtler; and sister Marcia Munroe Jamrog.
She was also descended from Lexington Minuteman Jedediah Munroe, Mayflower passenger and Compact signer Degory Priest, first president of Harvard College Henry Dunster, frequent governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony Thomas Dudley, and others, including 22 kings and three emperors.
Gail loved dogs, so in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Conway Area Humane Society, 223 E. Main St., Conway, NH 03818.
