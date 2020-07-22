Frederic H. Wood, 103, of Center Conway, N.H., and formerly of Peabody, Mass., died Monday afternoon at the Memorial Hospital in North Conway following a brief illness. He was the devoted husband of the late Mary (Garcelon) Wood.
Born in Lynn, Mass., he was the son of the late Horace W. and Edith C. (Boothby) Wood. He was raised and educated in Lynn and was a graduate of Lynn English High School, class of 1936. He later lived in Salem and Peabody and has spent the last four years living in Center Conway, N.H.
Frederic was a veteran of World War II who enlisted with the United States Army in 1940. He later went to Officer Training School and in 1943 was commissioned as 1st Lt with the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1946.
Following his discharge from the military, he went to work at the former A.C. Lawrence Leather factory in Peabody as a mechanical foreman and retired after 30 years of service in 1976. He was a member of the Jordan Lodge in Peabody and the Shriners as well.
Frederic is survived by his nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was predeceased by his son Frederic H Wood, Jr and his daughter, Karen Wood and by his three brothers, Herbert, Edward and Ernest Wood.
A graveside service will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Cedar Grove Ave, Peabody, to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, Peabody.
For directions and online obituary, go to ccbfuneral.com.
