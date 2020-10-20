Fred G. Yates Jr. the loving husband and father of six children passed away at the age of 80 on Oct. 17, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 20, 1940, in Williamsville, Vt. He was employed at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals as a sutures plant production manager for 25 years on Coventry, Conn. He is survived by Islla Dale Rollins, his wife of 62 years.
Fred was known for his quick-witted sense of humor and his kindness to all.
He is survived by his children, Nedda Penney of Madison, Ala.; Arlene Stephens of O’Fallon, Mo.; Fred Yates III of Farmington, Mo.; Mark Yates of Park Hills, Mo.; Shawn Yates of Dummer, N.H.; and Candy Yates of O’Fallon. In addition, he has 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
Golfing was his greatest passion. So after retiring at the age of 59, Fred and Islla retired to North Conway, N.H., where he worked for the North Conway Country Club as a marshall for 17 years.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church at 2584 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, N.H., for family and close friends.
Sutures manufactured by Fred were often made for the Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Flowers may be sent to 75 Kearsarge Road, North Conway, N.H. or donations made to the St. Jude Children’s research Hospital PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
