Fred A. Gurley Sr., 72, of Center Ossipee, N.H., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family during the last days of his life after a short battle with cancer.
He was born Oct. 8, 1948, in Haverhill, Mass., the son of the late Eliase and Doris (Moss) Gurley.
Fred had worked as police officer for the Town of Chester, N.H., before moving to Ossipee, N.H., where he worked as a truck driver for many years, most recently working for Coleman Construction Company, Conway, N.H.
Fred, known as “Papa” to many, was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed going with his dad and his sons. Fred loved his Dunkin Donuts coffee and four wheeling with his family. He also liked watching “NCIS,” “Chicago PD” and “Law in Order” with Judy and Gage’s dog Diesel.
He was predeceased by his wife of 23 years, Mary Gurley. He leaves behind his son Fred A. Gurley Jr and his daughter, Ceara Gurley, of Effingham, N.H.; and his daughter Ellen Brown of Manchester, N.H.; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother Malcolm Gurley of Atkinson, N.H.; and a sister Cindy Demers of Padre Island, Texas.
He was predeceased by a son Michael A.D. Gurley and his daughters Tracy Duguay and Sherri Gurley.
He held close to his heart girlfriend of 14 years Toby Coates of Center Ossipee, and her family. As well as Tammy and Rich McPherson and family of Center Ossipee.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. at the Family Life Center at the First Congregational Church in Center Ossipee.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Snell Foundation in Memory of Fred A. Gurley Sr., Attn: Dr. Evan, 100 Campus Drive, Suite 108, Scarborough, ME 04074.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, go to lordfuneralhome.com.
