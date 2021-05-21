Frank A. Wise Jr., 79, of Freedom, N.H., joined his mother and father in heaven on the morning of May 8, 2021.
He had battled an aggressive cancer for a few months. His beloved wife, Linda, and his family were with him during his final days.
When Frank was a youngster, the Wise family moved to Chester, N.H., from Massachusetts after his father contracted polio and was unable to maintain his employment.
Frank started third grade at the new school on Chester Street while the family started a farm and raised and sold flowers and vegetables in their roadside market. Everyone in Chester enjoyed their homegrown items and supported the market. Frank worked hard throughout school helping at the farm. There was little time for sports or relaxation, but he never complained.
At Pinkerton Academy, where he proudly graduated with the class, he participated in the choir, glee club and band, all activities that occurred during school hours. Frank also ran the record player for dancing in the chapel. Frank was a member of the Future Farmers of America and served as secretary and president. Years later, Frank enjoyed being the Class of 1959 reunion barbecue’s grill master.
After graduation, he wore many hats. Frank, with his guard dog German Shepard, Bomber, served his country with honor in the Air Force, including a tour in Vietnam. He worked as a veterinarian’s assistant in New Hampshire and Florida.
He took care of baby animals at Benson’s Wild Animal Park in Hudson, N.H., including his favorite, a baby elephant. He stayed with that elephant 24 hours a day during its infancy. He assisted the lion trainer at the park and followed him to the circus where Frank assisted the trainer and drove tractor trailer trucks for the circus.
Frank traveled the United States and became acquainted with most of our country. Upon settling back in New Hampshire, he studied under a locksmith and eventually became a locksmith himself until that profession began turning more digital. Using his military police experience, he served the citizens of Chester as its police chief.
After moving to Freedom, N.H., he became involved with the hardware business. Frank became the one person that everyone who came to Aubuchon Hardware in Ossipee wanted to see when they needed something. He continued to work in that business until his passing.
Frank’s crowning glory was his scroll saw work. He was a skilled artisan when it came to scroll saw items, especially his Christmas ornaments. Every year at the P A Craft Fair, people would crowd around his table to admire and buy his beautiful ornaments. Those ornaments hang on Christmas trees throughout New Hampshire and beyond, bringing joy to so many.
Family was the most important part of his life, and he gave his all to them. His twin sons, Frank and Eric, and Eric’s daughter, Fallon, live in Florida. The twins’ sister, Jennifer Wise Panlaque (Daniel) and her children, Ian and Laila, also live in Florida. His children and grandchildren adored him. His stepdaughter, Melissa Child Duclos (Sean), her son Brandon Gilbert (Kaylee) and their children Luka and Lincoln live in Derry, N.H. Frank’s other stepdaughter, Katherine Child Schofield, and daughter Ainsley live in Merrimack. His stepchildren and step grandchildren thought the world of him.
Frank also leaves behind two sisters, Evelyn (Trudy) Wilcox, (Mickey), of Massachusetts, and Shirley Bruno, (Tony), of Derry, and their children. He also leaves his best friend of 70 years, Dick West. His wife of 35 years, Linda Phillips Wise, will miss him the most. They loved their summer getaways to Bar Harbor and their boiled lobsters and champagne on New Year’s Eve. They had a wonderful marriage that was filled with love and caring. Frank gave so much to so many; he will be sorely missed.
There will be no funeral services or visiting hours; however, a celebration of Frank’s life will occur in the future.
