Francis J. Siek Jr., 78, of Bartlett, N.H, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 16, 2020.
Born in Montgomery, Ala., he was the son of the late Francis and Ann (Perrone) Siek.
Frank grew up in Newington, Conn., graduating from Newington High School Class of 1960. After graduation, he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps 2nd Battalion, Platoon 257 where he deployed to Vietnam.
After his service in the War, he completed his bachelor's degree in accounting from Connecticut State University and joined the workforce as a certified public accountant.
In 1985, Frank married his wife of 35 years, Pat. In 1987, they relocated their family to the Mount Washington Valley after falling in love with the area while vacationing.
He worked many years for Robert Johnson CPA and associates before becoming self-employed. He was an active member of his community and volunteered his time to Habitat for Humanity, The Bartlett Village Cemetery Association and the Bartlett Bicentennial Committee.
In most recent years, he loved hanging out with “the gang” at Patch’s Market and nothing gave him greater joy than spending time with and caring for his two grandchildren in retirement: Peyton, 10, and Logan, 9. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and will be remembered by his kind heart and witty sense of humor by all who knew him.
Frank is survived by his wife Patricia Siek of Bartlett; daughter Dawn Landers and husband, Shawn, of Center Conway, N.H.; granddaughter Peyton Landers; grandson Logan Landers; sister Maryann Tracey of Middletown, Pa.; niece Linette Tracey of Portland, Conn.; niece Melissa Ireland of East Lancaster, Pa.; and his beloved dog Abby.
He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Ann (Perrone) Siek of Newington, Conn.; brother Robert (Bobby) Siek of Newington; and brother George Siek of New Britain, Conn.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Conway Area Humane Society, PO Box 260, Conway, NH 03818.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
