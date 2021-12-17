Frances M. Mills of Conway, N.H., died peacefully at 93, with her family by her side on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.
Fran was born in Chelsea, Mass. She was the daughter of Malcolm and Mabel (Wareham) Harnum. Fran Enjoyed a rich full life.
For many years she enjoyed traveling, bingo, golfing and occasionally visiting casinos. Fran was active with the Elks Lodge in Port Charlotte, Fla.; where she lived for over 44 years. She relocated to Conway, N.H., in 2016 to be close to family.
Fran is survived by her daughters, Donna Ascalon of Bellingham, Wash., and Gloria Shaw of Conway, N.H. She will be missed by her six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Fran was predeceased by her loving husband of almost 58 years, Neal; siblings, Doris Brown, Mary Morgan, Mae Tinkham and Howard (Pete) Harnum.
A funeral service at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla., will be held at convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Purdy Funeral Service, Dover-Lee, N.H.
