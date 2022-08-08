Florence M. (Hyduke) Schubert, 73, of Mont Alto, Pa., passed away at home after a brief battle with cancer.
Flo was born on Aug. 29, 1948, in Harrisburg, Pa., a graduate of Trinity High School and later St. Joseph’s College in Emmitsburg, Md., where she majored in English. She was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Hyduke.
Flo will be remembered as a kind and funny person of faith whose major joy in life was spending time with her children and dogs. She spent much of her life as a stay-at-home mother to her three children and also enjoyed the simple things in life like a good book, ice cream on a hot summer’s day, quilting with her dog at her feet, and the autumn foliage. She was well-known for being an excellent cook and a grammatical perfectionist with her own spirited lexicon.
Flo is survived by her children, Nathan of New York; Abigail and Amelia of Pennsylvania; and her devoted Maltese, Crusty.
A memorial Mass will be held Friday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church at 320 Philadelphia Ave. in Chambersburg, Pa. Visitation will be at the church from 10:30 to 11 a.m. A burial ceremony will be held at Rolling Green Cemetery at 1811 Carlisle Road in Camp Hill, Pa., at 2 p.m. Reception to follow burial ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268, where she rescued her beloved dog, Garfunkel, who has crossed the rainbow bridge.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Central PA Cremation Society, Inc.
