Evelyn Virginia Butler, 90, passed away at home from a short illness on March 17, 2021.
Born on April 13, 1930, in Dorchester, Mass., the daughter of George and Evelyn Hureau.
Evelyn was a resident of Everett, Mass., and worked for Raytheon Co. when she met and married John (Jack) Butler Jr. in 1959 and moved to the valley in 1961.
Evelyn was interested in sports, and they had a water ski club named Ski Devils and had 60 members. They put on water ski shows, their last one on Labor Day. In 1961, they bought the Iron Mountain House and opened it year round until it burned down in 2000.
Evelyn was predeceased by one sister; one brother; and her husband John (Jack) Butler Jr.; and two sons, John (Jack) Butler III and Mark Butler.
She is survived by her daughter Evelyn A. Butler and two sisters.
I want to thank my friends and family for your love and support, it is appreciated, and special thanks to the people of hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society or Hospice of North Conway.
RIP Mom.
