Evelyn V. Hansen, 97, a lifelong resident of Milford, N.H., passed away peacefully on April 5, 2023, at Mineral Springs Care and Rehabilitation Center in North Conway, N.H., where she spent the last six weeks of her life surrounded by the love of her family.
Evelyn was born in Nashua, N.H., on July 30, 1925, the daughter of Otto C. and Mary (Gibbons) Duerschmidt.
She attended Milford schools and graduated in the Milford High School, Class of 1943. She was a communicant of St. Patrick Church in Milford.
Evelyn worked for the Souhegan National Bank, Hitchiner Manufacturing Company, and Enright Law Offices, all in Milford.
Evelyn enjoyed reading, knitting, and traveling (Denmark, Ireland, and multiple cross-country road trips, visiting nearly all of the contiguous United States).
She was selfless, kind, generous and loved doing for others.
She was the ultimate hostess to anyone that entered her home and could whip up a gourmet meal at a moment’s notice.
Evelyn was a caregiver to many throughout her life, and was active in her community, having volunteered at Crestwood Healthcare Center and the Pillsbury Home.
The pride and joy, the loves of her life, were her grandchildren. She was their No. 1 fan, attending sporting events, recitals, and concerts and avidly following their travels from afar.
She was predeceased by her husband of 74 years, Anders J. Hansen; a son, Neil Hansen; and her daughter-in-law, Cynthia S. Hansen.
Her loving family includes two sons and a daughter-in-law, Cort Hansen of Albany, N.H.; and Eric and Louise Hansen of Conway, N.H.; three grandchildren, Lisa and her wife, Heather Hansen, of Merrimack, N.H.; Neil and his wife, Sadie Hansen, of Portsmouth, N.H.; and Audrey Hansen of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Albany; and two sisters-in-law, Anna Morton and Shirley Williams, both of Nashua, N.H.
Visiting hours are on Tuesday, May 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Smith & Heald Funeral Home at 63 Elm St. in Milford.
A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church at 34 Amherst St. in Milford. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Milford.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to either the Wadleigh Memorial Library Fund, 49 Nashua St., Milford, NH 03055 or to SHARE Outreach, sharenh.org/donate.
