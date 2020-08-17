Evelyn S. (Stanley) Quinn, 105, passed away peacefully Aug. 12, 2020, at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown, N.H.
Born in Barrington, R.I., she retired in Intervale, N.H.
She was predeceased by her husband Clarence A. Quinn in 2008. She is survived by three sons, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A private burial will be held in Barrington, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew’s School, 63 Federal Road, Barrington, RI 02806 or a charity of your choice.
