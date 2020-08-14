Evander “Bing” Francis Hawes Jr., passed away peacefully with family by his side at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith, N.H., on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
Bing was born on April 28, 1923. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 72 years, Louise who called him her “hunny bun” in June of 2017. The son of the late Evander and Emma Hawes of Seekonk, Massachusetts.
Bing was the oldest of five, he was predeceased by his siblings a brother Joe; and three sisters, Evie, Glady and Milly.
Going to a trades school helped him succeed in his future careers. Bing was a logger, carpenter and caretaker. He loved spending time outdoors. He especially loved being around the ocean.
He was a very talented hard worker, no project was to big. He would try to fix anything or rigging something up to make it work. He had a sense of humor and was a jokester as many people will remember, always pranking someone.
His early life was spent in Seekonk, Mass., where he grew up with his family. Later, he moved to North Sandwich, N.H., where he met and married his wife Louise. He then got a job as a caretaker on a farm in Ashland, N.H., this is were they started their family having three children.
Later, buying land in North Sandwich and becoming a logger which helped in preparing the land for their home. Bing being talented with his hands took on the task of building their home. The home that was built only on his hard earned money never borrowing a cent. His many talents led him to having jobs as a carpenter and a caretaker for many homes around the area.
His love of being outdoors and providing for his family led them to gardening. They loved flower gardens but best of all his vegetable gardens supplied them with a plentiful gathering of fresh vegetables. Which included gardens of fruits like raspberries, blackberries and rhubarb. Many of which were preserved and saved for winter months.
In later years as the families grew, grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved sharing the goodness of the gardens. Especially helping drive the tractors and mowers around the yard.
It was always a fun time at Mimi and Bampi’s house. When Bing wanted to take some time to relax his love was at the ocean with family. Spending time at waters edge fishing or in the deep sea fishing, as well as ice fishing for smelts in the winter. He shared his love of fishing teaching family how to fish. Oceans vacations were the best.
Bing leaves behind his two daughters, Charlene Steele and her dog, Rosie, of Meredith and Kathleen Eldridge and her husband, Jim, of Meredith; a daughter-in-law, ML Hanney-Hawes of Portsmouth, N.H.
He was predeceased by his son Evander Francis Hawes III.
In addition to being a husband and dad he was “Bampi” to many. A rare specialty for the family was to have been lucky enough to share five generations of family.
Other survivors include 10 grandchildren, Cindy LeBlanc of Moultonborough, N.H.; Karen Pringle and her husband, Paul, of Meredith; Mike Eldridge and his wife, Kim, of Moultonborough; Michelle Martin of Allentown, N.H.; Matthew Kipp of Meredith; Tait Hawes and his wife, Christine, of California; Tyler Hawes and his wife, Sue, of North Carolina; Susie Peoples and her husband, David, of Kittery, Maine; and Crispin Grant of Kittery and Robin Grant-Stauble and her husband, Josh, of Kittery; 21 great-grandchildren, Chris and Laura LeBlanc; Curtis and Tippany LeBlanc; Cody LeBlanc, (Hailey Davis); Danielle LeBlanc; Joshua Wilson, Jessica and Brett Huckins; Brandon Eldridge; Hailey Eldridge; Kelsie Hearn; Tori Nelson; Kyle Martin; Hannah Martin; Kayla Kipp; Meghan Kipp; Walker Hawes; Josey Hawes; Cameron Hawes; Henry Peoples; Samuel Evander Peoples; Harper and Larkin Grant-Stauble; 12 (soon to be 13) great-great grandchildren, Scarlett, Liam and Evelyn LeBlanc; Matthew Tardy, Evan, Conner and Gracie LeBlanc; Ryder LeBlanc, Adalyn Wilson, Kaden and Rylan Luongo; and Chase Huckins, (Kinsleigh Huckins); and all his nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all the staff and Hospice for all their love and care for Bing.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. at the North Sandwich Cemetery.
For those who wish to make a memorial contribution in lieu of flowers, it may be made to Hospice at centralvna.org or the Meredith Humane Society at nhhumane.org.
Lord Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
For more information and to view an on line memorial, go to lordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.