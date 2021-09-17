Eva Marie Emerson of Tamworth, N.H., passed away at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, N.H., on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the age of 77.
Eva was a native and lifelong resident of Tamworth. She was born March 4, 1944, the daughter of the late Lester A. and Ida (Judkins) Eldridge.
She enjoyed spending time with family, bird watching, working in her flower gardens, her dogs especially Millo and Bandit and anything to do with horses. She also made Partridge Berry Wreaths for over 50 years.
Eva was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Theodore Emerson; brother Roland Eldridge; sister Eleanor Rhines; and sister Violet Shepard.
She leaves behind her brother Scott Eldridge and his wife Sandra; son Dean Emerson and his wife, Amy, of Center Ossipee, N.H.; her daughters, Valerie White and her husband, John; Tracy Emerson; Tanya Emerson and her partner, Danny Walker; her son Troy Emerson and his wife, Melissa. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Brittany, Shacha, Nick, Daniel, Lucas, Camille and Ethan; and her great-grandchildren, Cameron, Madeline, Harper, Zoey and Riley.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Chocorua Cemetery in Chocorua, N.H.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.