Eva Jane Holmes, 87, of West Ossipee, N.H., passed away on Jan 14, 2023.
She was born on Sept. 13, 1935, the daughter of the late Carl L. Holmes and Ruth Arnold. “Jane” battled but endured courageously through Rheumatoid Arthritis for the past 27 years.
She is survived by her sister MaryAlyce Holmes; her two children, Christy Howell Pacheco and Theodore M. Howell 3rd; and her three grandchildren, Ryan James Pacheco, Kenneth Howell and Kayla Howell.
Jane was born in Columbus, Ohio, and raised in Westerville, Ohio, where she attended high school and then Otterbein College, where she later met her husband, Ted, who was from New York. Ted was a passionate Jazz musician who had formed, conducted and played sax/drums in Ted Howell and the Harborlights.
Jane lived a very busy life in high school and college. She was named numerous times as homecoming queen and won many beauty queen contests. She was also very involved in various school activities, organizations, school government and enjoyed being a majorette. She loved art, majored in art and finished up her last year of college at Ohio State University, home of the Buckeyes.
She was from a very musical family, her sister and cousin were both accomplished opera singers and her uncle Robert Evans Holmes was the conductor for the festival choir at Idyllwild School of Music in California and then formed the Idyllwild Master Chorale in 1975. The Holmes Amphitheater of Idyllwild Arts was named after him.
Jane and Ted were married during Jane’s last year of college, then moved to Charleston, S.C., while Ted pursued a Naval career. Their first child, Christy was born and the three moved to New York so Ted could continue to run the family 100-year-old business in New York City, New York Frame & Picture Co. It was there Ted 3rd was born.
Jane was a devout Christian and was very active at Hitchcock Presbyterian Church in Scarsdale, N.Y. She was the president of the Woman’s Guild and secretary to the late Rev. Scottie Griffin. She worked in NYC for the UN and later took a new position as the main receptionist at the grandiose headquarters for Kraft General Foods in Rye Brook, N.Y., which was later acquired by Phillip Morris.
Jane retired from Phillip Morris 15 years later and relocated with her daughter's family to the White Mountains of New Hampshire where she soon acquired a whole new way of life, and loved it. She continued her activity and love for her Lord and worked for the First Congregational Church of Ossipee.
Jane was the granddaughter of the late Rev. Roy Carlton Arnold, founder and pastor of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church of Lima, Ohio. Her remains will be buried in Lima, Ohio along with her parents in their family plot. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 15, at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Ossipee, N.H.
All are welcome to attend a light luncheon reception after the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.