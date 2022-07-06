Eulalie M. (Davis) on June 29, 2022, was called by the Lord to join her beloved husband Bob and son Timothy to the heavens where they wait for her.
Eulalie was born in Lisbon, Maine, on Aug. 17, 1926, the daughter of Guy R. Davis and Laura (Dingley) Davis McAllister. Eulalie graduated from Bridgton High School in 1945 and went on to graduate Pelletier Beauty School in 1946, on Sept. 29, 1946, she married Robert Kingsbury whom she met on a blind date.
Eulalie and Robert lived in many places in their early years, including Sanford, Maine, Chicago, Harrison, Maine, and Manchester, Conn. And finally, back to Harrison were lived until she moved to Bella Point Healthcare in Fryeburg, Maine.
Eulalie loved to work in her garden where she would spend hours weeding, she was known for her knitting of mittens and baby sweaters, she also made my quilts, but her crocheting of doilies was what she was known for, she also along with her husband Bob went on many camping trips and spending the week at the Fryeburg Fair, Eulalie was a member of the Rebekah’s where she held many posts.
Eulalie was predeceased by her parents; her husband Robert; and her son Timothy; also by her stepfather David A McAllister; her brothers, Harold M. Davis and David E. McAllister; her sisters, Arlene McAllister, Delano Allen and Mary McAllister Greene.
Eulalie is survived by her sons, Thomas Kingsbury (Louise) of Fryeburg Maine; Steve Kingsbury of Harrison, Maine; Shirley McAllister Berg of Naples, Maine; grandchildren, Shane Pinn of Athol Mass.; Crystal Kingsbury of Gardner, Mass.; Marie Kingsbury of Stow, Vt.; Jennifer Kingsbury Clark of Lewiston, Maine, to whom she helped raise; also her stepgrandchildren, Lucien Roberge (Tina) of Bethel, Maine; Suzanne Gillette of Fryeburg Maine; Ryan Roberger of Berlin, N.H.; along with her many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and all her many nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank the staff at Bella Point past and presence for the wonderful care over the past eight years that she made that her home. Also, many thanks to hospice.
In keeping with Eulalie wishes there will be a graveside service on Saturday, July 9, at 10 a.m. in the Harrison Village cemetery in Harrison, Maine.
Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 8 Elm St. in Bridgton, Maine.
