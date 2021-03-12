Estelle Lillian (St. George) Ray of Essex Junction, Vt., passed away peacefully, after five years with Alzheimer’s, on Feb. 17, 2021, at Birchwood Terrace Nursing Home. She passed only three short months after her husband, Patrick Ray Jr.
Estelle was born on May 16, 1943, in Central Falls, R.I., and grew up in South Attleboro and Seekonk, Mass. She graduated from St. Jean Baptist Academy, Pawtucket, R.I., in 1961. She was the second oldest of four children.
After high school, Estelle went to work for Texas Instruments in Rhode Island, where she met and married Patrick Ray Jr. on Oct. 8, 1966. They were married for 54 years.
They moved to Vermont, and she was employed at IBM for three years. After IBM, she owned and operated her own business, Keyboard Associates, while raising her two daughters. She provided her transcription and secretarial services for 13 years in Burlington, Vt., and then for another 15+ years out of their home in Essex Junction. She served UVM Medical Center, college students, lawyers and many others in the Burlington area.
Estelle had many talents, foremost her ability to have fun. She was an accomplished seamstress, gardener and redecorator. She enjoyed golfing, music, dancing, kayaking, camping, hiking, crafts and shopping. Every summer she looked forward to spending time with family and friends at Matunuck Beach, R.I., her favorite childhood vacation spot and the place she loved the most.
Estelle is survived by her daughters, Kelley Robie and husband, Ken, of Milton, Vt.; Deborah Jenkins of Milton; grandchildren, Kaylee and Kiera Robie of Milton; Tyler Jenkins and fiancée, Kelsey O’Farrell, of Fairfield, Vt.; Nathan Jenkins of Milton; and her brother Roger St. George and wife, Lillian, of Port Charlotte, Fla.; along with many nieces and nephews and her best friend Carol Dolan, Mass.
She is predeceased by her husband Patrick Ray Jr.; her parents William and Lucienne (St. Pierre) St. George; sister Pauline Salois; and brother Raymond St. George all from Massachusetts.
A combined memorial service will be held this summer for both Estelle and Patrick. At the convenience of the family, a future date and time will be announced. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by going to awrfh.com.
