Emily May (Hill) Jennings, a longtime resident of Tamworth, N.H., died at 101 years of age, on Sunday March 27, 2022, at Harris Hill Center in Concord, N.H. She went peacefully in her sleep with her son, Dale, at her side.
Emily was born April 12, 1920, in Winchester, N.H., to Cecil Hill and his wife Jennie (Thompson) Hill. Emily married her husband, Bernard Jennings, on Dec. 30, 1939, in Winchester, N.H.
Emily lived a full life that included farming in Winchester, N.H., running a family-built grocery store, Market in the Pines, in Tamworth, N.H., and motorcycling on the back of Bernie’s Honda Gold Wing all the way to the Calgary Stampede in Canada.
She participated as a 4-H Leader, served on the School Board in Tamworth and was an excellent cook with recipes passed down to multiple friends and relatives. Emily and Bernie enjoyed many years of hunting and outdoor trips to Shin Pond, Maine, and the Northern Maine Allagash such as Eagle Lake. They also raised several Brittany Spaniel hunting dogs. She was an avid genealogist and tracked both ancestors and descendants.
Emily is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Marianne Jennings of Concord and a daughter Linda Jennings of San Francisco, Calif. She had 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Bernard Jennings; and five sons, Paul, Daniel, Alan, Kevin and Keith.
There will be a graveside celebration of her incredible life on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m. at the Chocorua Cemetery in Chocorua, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Salvation Army would be appreciated.
