Elmer Killam, formerly of Freedon, N.H., passed away on Oct. 19, 2022. He was a resident of Tarr South at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, N.H., since Sept. 15, 2015.
He was born in Beverly, Mass., on Feb. 24, 1940, and grew up in Danvers, Mass. He had a younger sister, Elizabeth, whom he used to “bug the hell out of” when they were youngsters.
He had pleasant memories of being a member of Cub Scouts as a young boy. He also remembered riding fast on his bicycle around the neighborhood and hitting a couple of sand patches and falling off his bike a few times. He enjoyed fishing and cutting the neighbor’s lawns to earn money.
Elmer graduated from high school and immediately joined the military and enlisted for the Navy in September of 1957 and did his basic training at Parris Island, S.C. He stayed in the Navy for five years and earned the rank of Machinist Mate 3rd Class before “taking a break” from military life. He then went on to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps in October of 1966 and became a sergeant before he was honorably discharged in June of 1972.
Elmer loved being in the military so much that he enlisted for a third time in August of 1972 in the Army National Guard for another nine years of active duty. He held the rank of Staff Sargent, until his honorable discharge in August of 1981. He was stationed in many places, but his favorite was Japan because of its people and its culture.
During those years of active duty, Elmer earned a Purple Heart Award for his bravery during the Vietnam War. When asked about why he continued to enlist, he said “I just enjoyed it.” Clearly, Elmer was a very patriotic man who loved the military life.
After his 24 years of military service, Elmer worked as a prep cook and a pizza chef at Papa Gino’s. One of Elmer’s favorite things to do was go out to restaurants; his favorite was Applebee’s.
He attended the in-house breakfasts and luncheons offered at the New Hampshire Veterans Home. In the mornings, you could find Elmer at the cribbage table, during coffee social, shuffling cards for his friends. In the afternoons, you could see him sitting in the Tarr South common area near the radio listening to “oldies, but goodies” or country and western music. One might even find him listening to or watching a Red Sox game as he was a big Red Sox fan.
Other activities that he thoroughly enjoyed were the therapy dog visits, coffee socials, trivia games, socializing and people watching. Elmer was well-liked by everyone at the Veterans Home, and his sense of humor brought a smile to faces of staff and residents alike. Although he did not have any children, Elmer was affectionately known for his corny “dad” jokes, which could often be heard on the morning announcements.
Elmer was a longtime member of the First Christian Church of Freedom.
Thank you, Elmer, for your kindness, patriotism and your 24 years of service.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery at 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen, N.H.
