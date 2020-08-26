Elmer Clifford Haley Sr., 95, of North Conway, N.H., passed away on Aug. 24, 2020. He was born in North Conway, the son of Fred Eugene Haley and Susie Ethel (Clifford) Haley and a lifelong resident.
Elmer proudly served in the Army during World War II with the military police in the European theater. He was dedicated to service to not only his country but the Mount Washington Valley. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for William G. Duprey and sons for 24 years and was a member of the Conway Fire Department also for 24 years where was known for his oyster stews which he made each year for the annual meeting. He was also a member of the North Conway American Legion Post 95.
He is survived by his children; Philip E. Haley of Pittsburg, N.H.; Frederick K. Haley of Tamworth, N.H.; Clifford E. Haley of Conway, N.H.; Almon E. Haley of Virginia; Gary G Haley of Glen, N.H.; and Elmer C. Haley, Jr. of Warren, N.H.; as well as his three daughters, Beverly G. Pike of Tamworth; Diana M. Morton of Southbridge, Mass.; and Susan Gaudette of Glen; as well as 26 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 72 years, Evelyn (Parent) Haley, in December 2019 as well as his siblings, Owen K. Haley, Dana A. Haley, Herbert Haley, Hazel B. Hunter, Alice Poor and Louise Haley and his daughter Cheryl H. Meserve in March 2016 and his grandson, Jeffrey W. Morton in February 2020.
Visitation hours will be held at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway on Aug. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private with burial in the North Conway Cemetery.
