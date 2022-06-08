Ella Mae Straw of Tamworth, N.H., 87, died June 4, 2022, at her home.
She was born Jan. 29, 1935, in Delmar, Md. She graduated from Easter Nazarene College in 1967 with a bachelor's degree in science.
Ella Mae taught school and worked for many years in health care at Peninsula General Hospital in Salisbury, Md., as a nurse and nursing administrator at Riverwalk Manor also in Salisbury.
After retirement, her giving continued as she became a foster parent, including The Children’s Ranch in Okeechobee, Fla. Ella Mae provided a foster home with her husband at their home in Tamworth.
She is preceded in death by her husband Albert Straw and son David Straw.
She is survived by her three sons, Richard Straw of Millsboro, Dela.; Robert Straw of Tamworth; and Timothy Straw of Salisbury; and one daughter Gwen Satterfield (Straw) of Salisbury; her grandchildren, including Jacob Straw of Wolfeboro, N.H.; Dominique Maier of Salisbury; Jennifer (Ross) Ellis of Allen, Md.; Michael Satterfield of Willards, Md.; and Sarah Straw of Oak Hall, Va.; and two great-grandchildren, Carolie Ellis and Madelynne Satterfield.
She proclaimed her salvation through Christ and was a member of Tamworth United Methodist Church. She was always helping others and was known as the most wonderful, kind and giving person
She served through her generosity in the community, giving home baked pies and constant prayers for family, friends and even people she did not know. She loved to give people books of religious encouragement to share the gospel. Ella Mae Straw will be missed greatly by so many and never forgotten.
Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to: Real Life Children’s Ranch, 7777 US Highway 441 SE, Okeechobee, FL 34974 (863)763-4242, rlcr.org.
