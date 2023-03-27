Elizabeth "Betty" Margaret Haley, 92, peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, after a brief illness.
She was a wonderful mother of three, grandmother of six and great-grandmother of 12.
Elizabeth "Betty" Margaret Haley, 92, peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, after a brief illness.
She was a wonderful mother of three, grandmother of six and great-grandmother of 12.
Betty was born in Lisbon Falls, Maine, on Nov. 3, 1930, and was the youngest of four children. Her mother passed away when Betty was only 10 years old. The family then moved to Portsmouth, N.H.
She graduated from Portsmouth High School, then met and married Dana A. Haley Sr. Betty and Dana spent their lives in North Conway, N.H., until Dana's retirement and then spent their summers on Great Pond in Belgrade Lakes, Maine. Even after the death of her husband 29 years ago, Betty continued to spend summers in Belgrade Lakes.
Betty loved gardening, knitting and spending time with her family. Each child, grandchild and great-grandchild has her knitted sweaters, scarves, mittens and hats. She had beautiful flower gardens at home and in Maine and she also loved to shovel snow well into her mid-80s.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Dana A. Haley Sr.
She is mother to Gail F. Haley of Center Conway, NH; Dana Haley Jr. and wife, Susan, of Silver Lake, N.H.; and Linda S. Bergeron and husband, Shawn, of Madison, N.H.
A private family gathering and interment will happen this spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gibson Center for Senior Services Meals on Wheels Program, P.O. Box 655 North Conway NH or Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice, P.O. Box 432 North Conway, NH.
The Furber Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.