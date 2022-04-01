Elizabeth Ann (Wills) Gray went home to Jesus unexpectedly on March 10, 2022, at the age of 79.
Born on Aug. 27, 1942, and raised in Fall River, Mass., Elizabeth was one of seven children. She spoke fondly of her childhood and held a special place in her heart for father Jim (and her mother’s popovers).
As a young woman she moved California, then to Florida, and when married she settled in Hopkinton, R.I., where she and her husband Mason raised their two daughters on their beloved horse farm.
Horse shows, raising Morgan horses and a Shetland pony, camping, water skiing, canoeing, neighborhood kids running around the farm and in and out of the house, good friends at the kitchen table, and of course a hot pot of coffee brewing on the counter.
In the 1990s, Elizabeth was blessed with grandchildren who too grew up on the farm, wandering the surrounding woods looking for adventure.
Upon finding herself an empty nester and ready for another adventure, Elizabeth moved to North Conway, N.H., where she work at a local inn and met her love, George Hebert. They were instant friends and became to mean so much more to each other, she his "Lady" and he her "Georgie."
Elizabeth and George, enjoyed owning a home together and operating their new and used furniture store in Albany, N.H. Together, they would travel around to auctions collecting fine furnishings and home decor to sell in their shop and eventually semi-retired and sold online.
Elizabeth and George spent much of their free time walking around Silver Lake with her beloved Corgi, Gizmo “The Giz” Dog.
Elizabeth was a wonderful folk artist, an animal lover, and an all-around beautiful person loved by everyone who met her. If you had the pleasure of knowing her you are blessed and you were loved. Everyone who knew Elizabeth knew how caring and kind she was. Elizabeth was full of light, joy, and positivity traits.
Elizabeth is survived by her love George Hebert; her daughters, Jude Ann Gray of Mystic, Conn., Mary Ellen Gray of Conway N.H.; grandchildren, Mason Lawing, Noah Lawing, and Juelle Gray; sisters, Arlene LaPage, Mary DiMarzo and Ann Soares; and brother Robert Wills; and an abundance of nieces, nephews and friends.
We will miss her more than words can say. Forever loved and will be forever remembered
A service will be held on Sunday, April 10, at 1 p.m. at the Agape Ministries Church at 1895 White Mountain Highway in West Ossippee, N.H.
