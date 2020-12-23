Eli Szklanka, 70, of Silver Lake, N.H., passed away at Concord Hospital early on Dec. 19, 2020, after a valiant and lengthy battle against cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife Terri Halloran; son Tom Halloran of Nashua, N.H.; and his two faithful dogs, Zack and Bravo; and a very special remembrance to Max.
Eli and Terri had been together and dedicated to one another for over 40 years. Terri, in Eli’s words, was steadfast with endless love, understanding, and support throughout his illness. The strength and pragmatism Eli and Terri displayed during this relentless attack was truly an inspiration. Despite hardships, Eli and Terri shared a beautiful, peaceful, active, and fascinating life together. They always focused on the positive.
Eli was a devoted son and son-in-law who, together with Terri, provided dedicated care of their parents, Zelda Szklanka, and Frank and Theresa Halloran. Eli was a compassionate caregiver to friends in the community who faced difficulties and he often brought his therapy dogs for visits to cheer people.
Eli and Terri’s lives were deeply enriched by each of the close personal friendships they developed with special cancer patients they met, some who are thriving today and some who were unhappily eventually lost.
Eli was a charismatic and larger-than-life personality who possessed an amazing energy and an irresistible laugh. He was a kind and loving man, calm and logical, ever-generous with his capabilities and time.
He was the “go-to” technical guy for many, always ready to assist, research and support. The Silver Lake community will have an empty chair that will never be filled; we will always be missing our Eli, a mentor, cheerful volunteer and reliable True North to so many. It is a gross understatement that Eli is deeply loved and profoundly missed.
Eli was born in Jerusalem, the only child of Zelda and Icchak Szklanka, survivors of the Holocaust. They lived in Jerusalem until Eli was 10 years old when the family moved to New York. Eli attended the Bronx High School of Science and went on to graduate from Williams College.
After college, he worked for Bank of Boston and discovered an interest in Information Technology. Being the independent sort, he went on to co-found TEC Computer Systems, developing business software. TEC was later purchased by ASA Company, where Eli headed a division of business application development. After ASA, Eli founded software start-up GuideMark, a “lifestyle” software development company, one of the first take-your-dog-to-work office environments.
Eli and the love of his life, Terri, enjoyed a wide-ranging mix of interests, including every kind of music with a special appreciation for classical, a keen interest in travel, dog therapy training, good food and wine, lively discussions, education, reading, biking, golf, skiing, swimming, hiking, technology, photography, movies, languages, sunrises, sunsets and above all love of family and friends.
When Eli and Terri discovered Silver Lake, they made it their forever home and they treasure the friendships they have made in the community, memories which will last forever.
Oh, the carefree and pleasant times on beautiful Silver Lake with Eli happily at the helm of their great pontoon boat, socializing with good friends, laughing and enjoying every single moment together. Whenever possible, Eli and Terri toured the lake with their guests and soaked up the beauty.
Eli generously shared his faith and time with their community, celebrating religious services with friends, running for office, annually hosting fifth-graders and their teachers for an educational lake cruise, and volunteering with Meals on Wheels.
For years, Eli and Terri hosted and organized Great Decisions group discussions, music nights, and many brunches, lunches, and dinners in their beautiful home. A thanks to his men’s lunch group and the UUFES men’s group, which he enjoyed.
During the pandemic, Eli became an expert on Zoom, and he hosted and belonged to many groups of continuing education courses and multiple weekly discussions with local friends and far-away relatives. He lovingly referred to the group of relatives as the mishpocha call. Eli never ever stopped learning, sharing, or caring; he was truly one of a kind, a genuine mensch.
