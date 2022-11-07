Elfriede “Ellie” Anderson (Grundinger), 82, of North Conway, N.H., passed away peacefully Nov. 4, 2022 in Epsom, N.H., in the company of family.
Elfriede was born in Munich and grew up in Peissenberg, Germany, during World War II. She immigrated to the United States at age 18, where she quickly started what later became a large family.
She became a United States citizen in 1962. Ellie loved to cook and spend time with friends and family. She was quick with wit and laughter and showed resilience and grace throughout life.
Elfriede’s legacy lives on through the many generations of loved ones she so cherished.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Gomes and her partner, Wayne, of Stow, Maine; and Karen Comer (husband, Charles) of Center Conway, N.H.; sons, Richard T. Anderson (wife, Maria); and John R. Anderson (wife, Peggy) of Freeport, Maine; and sister Karin Shaur of Peissenberg, Germany. Elfriede is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, who were her greatest joy.
She is preceded in death by her husband John Rudolph Anderson; grandson Michael Gomes; sister Johanna; and brothers, Max and Richard Grundinger of Germany.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Furber and White Funeral Home at 2925 White Mountain Highway in North Conway. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Elfriede’s life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, a charity close to Ellie’s heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.