Eleanor "Nell" Lloyd Helm, 91, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, in Hanover, N.H.
A lifetime Chocorua summer resident, she was born and raised in New York City and Pound Ridge, N.Y., where, she attended the New Canaan Country Day School and Choate Rosemary Hall graduating in 1946.
Subsequent studies at the Child Education Foundation and as a volunteer with the Frontier Nursing Service in Ky., where she acted as a courier assisting midwives and caring for their horses, led her to enter the Children’s Hospital School of Nursing, graduating as a RN in 1951.
In 1952, she married William "Bill" Helm and continued to practice nursing, including specializing in respiratory care during the polio epidemic of the 1950s.
As residents of Weston, Mass., where she raised her family, she served as a board member of the Weston Visiting Nurse and as a founding board member of the Parent’s and Children’s Services in Boston, at that time, a landmark program focused on providing relief to abused women and children. She also was instrumental in starting a women’s tennis program at the Weston High School.
The family later moved to Philadelphia, where Nell was an assistant first-grade teacher at the Germantown Friends School, and later on, volunteered as a hospice case worker for the Wissahickon Hospice, one of the first hospice care programs in the Philadelphia area. Additionally, she worked as a RN at Foulkeways, a retirement community in Gwynedd, Pa., when her mother moved there.
Summers were spent at her grandparent’s summer place on Lake Chocorua, and in 2003 she and Bill moved there year-round before retiring to Kendal at Hanover.
At Kendal, Nell chaired the Healthcare Committee’s, Subcommittee on Hearing, organized the Knitting Committee, and also served on the Welcoming Committee. In addition, she was an avid rug hooker.
Everywhere they lived, Nell made friends enthusiastically, was actively involved in sports — tennis, paddle tennis, golf, downhill and cross-country skiing — and enjoyed a lively social life.
She leaves behind her beloved husband and best friend of 68 years, Bill; daughter Pam; sons, Peter, David and Lloyd; six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
A service will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Nell’s memory to the Chocorua Lake Conservancy (chocorualake.org).
