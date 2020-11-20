Our beloved mother Eleanor Chatelle went to the eternal light on Nov. 13, 2020.
Eleanor had five children, Linda Bowen, Sandra Potter, Sheila Lowe, Tammy Perrault and Steven Chatelle.
She also has 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A visitation was held at Lord Funeral Home in Center Ossipee, N.H., on Nov. 17, followed by a celebration of life at Ossipee Mountain Estates.
Eleanor was buried in the High Street Cemetery in Dayville, Conn., on Nov. 18.
