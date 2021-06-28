Eileen Robinson, 75, of Conway, N.H., passed away on June 23, 2021.
A lifelong resident of the valley she was born on June 17, 1946, to Crosby Hallett Sr. and Emily Hallett.
She graduated from Kennett High School and while there, Eileen volunteered as a Candy Striper which lead to a career as an LNA at Memorial Hospital. She was patient about her patients and loved sharing stories about them.
Eileen was a hard worker, working numerous jobs around the valley like the 5 and 10, The Yield House, White Mountain Laundry, IGA, and Glass Graphics. She was active in the valley going to country dances with friends, and she could be seen walking the strip. Eileen’s house was always the house in the neighborhood for gatherings with the kids and she was a mother to all of them.
She delighted in her family, and was proud and excited about her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed baking for family and friends, holding holiday gatherings and Barbecues as well as taking trips to Massachusetts with them. She was passionate about scrapbooking, word search puzzles, and her flowers. She loved taking photos of family and would always manage to have the flash turned around.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Robert E. Robinson of Conway. Their four sons, Matthew R. Robinson of Fryeburg, Maine; Christopher E. Robinson of Tamworth, N.H.; George F. Robinson of North Conway, N.H.; and Daniel C. Robinson and Jennifer of Glen, N.H.; seven grandchildren, Amber Munn, Justin Bellen, Karissa Bellen, Nathan Robinson, Rachel Robinson, Dylan Munn, and Zach Robinson; as well as four great-grandchildren, Evelyn Bellen, George Munn, Makayla Munn and Brianna Munn.
Funeral services will be held Thursday July 1, at 11 a.m. in the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway.
