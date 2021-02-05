Edward J. O’Neil Jr. (aka Papa), 80, of Intervale, N.H, formerly of Abington, Mass., passed away on Jan. 27, 2021.
Born in Boston in 1940, the only son of Edward J. O’Neil Sr. and Margaret (Peg) O’Neil. He was the loving husband of his high school sweetheart Diane E. (Waters) O’Neil for 58 years.
He leaves behind two daughters, Christine Munn of Hanson, Mass., and Lisa Maybury of Melbourne, Fla.; and two sons, Edward A. O’Neil of Whitman, Mass., and Kevin R. O’Neil of Abington, Mass.
In addition, he leaves behind his daughters-in-law, Kelly (O’Lone) O’Neil and Ronna O’Neil; and son-in-law Edward Maybury; along with his eight grandchildren, David Munn, Tyler Munn, Edward Maybury, Shaylyn Maybury, Christopher Maybury, Colin O’Neil, Kevin O’Neil Jr. and Lily O’Neil.
Ed was a graduate of Boston Trade School and spent his early years as an auto mechanic. He later joined the Teamsters Union and eventually retired to the White Mountains of New Hampshire with his wife, Diane.
His true passion was to be by his wife’s side no matter what the circumstances. He cherished to be with his family and spend endless time with his grandchildren. He was the type of dad that would never miss any of his kid’s sports or events and always showed encouragement and support and of course that extended to his 8 grandchildren.
Eddie was an avid outdoorsman; he was always up for a walk no matter what the season; no matter what the weather. Furthermore, Ed could never get enough of riding his motorcycle.
For the past 60 years, he thrived to be anywhere out on his bike, alone or with friends, putting more miles in a day than most would for an entire season.
If you did not find him on his bike, he was probably doing one of these: skiing, walking, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, snow blowing, shoveling, mowing the lawn, watering the flowers, out for a drive, or simply sitting in a chair outside the house somewhere with Diane.
Ed’s witty sense of humor carried us all right through to the very end. His selfless care, dedication, and devotion to his family will forever be remembered. He loved his family, and he was loved; a son, husband, father, grandfather and friend … he touched so many lives.
Due to the current health climate, a future celebration will be held by the family; date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers or condolences please consider a gift to the Ascend Hospice of Massachusetts.
