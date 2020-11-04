E. Ann W. Croto, 86, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a long illness at Mountain View Community Nursing Home in Ossipee, N.H.
Mrs. Croto was the second daughter of Arnold and Marion Williams, born in Meridan CT. Her sister was the late Barbara Jean Williams Jong.
The Williams family moved to Albany, N.H., somewhere around 1947 and Ann attended Kennett High School. After high school, she went to Keene Teachers College and became a teacher. In 1956, Ann married Willard E Croto. Ann and Willard briefly left Albany and returned in 1961 with their new family.
Mrs. Croto taught upper elementary students at Conway Elementary from 1964 until her retirement in 1992. Ann also spent a number of summers working for the USFS at the Russell Colbath House as an historic interpreter. She was active with the Albany Cemetery Committee and the Historical Society.
After retirement, she and Willard traveled the country and particularly enjoyed their many trips to Alaska. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Always the teacher, the grandchildren fondly remember all of the encouragement she gave them in everything from reading to art and music.
Mrs. Croto leaves behind her two daughters, Deborah Courtemanche of Salem, N.H.; and Sharon Croto of Culpeper, Va.; her favorite son, Keith Croto and his wife, Charisse Hirschfeld of Albany, N.H.; six grandchildren, Melissa Courtemanche, Heather Lekebusch, Ian Hirschfeld, Isaac Hirshfeld, Kalvin Croto and Gabrielle Croto; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
With thoughts of keeping everyone safe, a memorial service and celebration of life is tentatively scheduled for some time in the spring of 2021 with notice posted in The Conway Daily Sun.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Lora Johnson Pierce Scholarship Fund, C/O Town of Albany, 1972-A NH Route 16, Albany, NH 03818.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
