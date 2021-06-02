As many of you know, our mother, E. Ann Croto, 86, battled Parkinson’s disease for many years. It is with very sad hearts that we let you know that she succumbed to the disease on Oct. 27, 2020. Due to COVID restrictions, we decided to wait until spring to plan her services.
We have scheduled a Memorial Mass on Saturday, June 12 at 1 p.m. to be held at St Joseph Catholic Church at 23 Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee, N.H. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held immediately after at The Community School, 1164 Bunker Hill Road in South Tamworth, N.H.
We would sincerely welcome anyone who wishes to briefly speak at the Memorial Celebration about their memories and experiences with both our mom and dad. We would love to see any photographs that you might have as well.
We ask that all of our guests follow the Covid Protocols in place at the time so as to be respectful of all of our guests and our hosts at the Community School.
Interment will be held privately at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.